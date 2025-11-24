Pitt wraps up the regular season against another ranked ACC opponent

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt football team is set to host No. 13 Miami in a crucial game this week, aiming for a berth in the ACC Championship Game during their 2025 regular season finale and Senior Day.

Under the leadership of Pat Narduzzi, Pitt has achieved 52 ACC wins since 2015, ranking third in the conference behind Clemson and Miami. The Panthers on Saturday beat No.16 Georgia Tech 42–28, completing a perfect 4–0 record in ACC road play this season.

True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel played a pivotal role in Pitt’s victory against Georgia Tech, completing 20-of-27 passes for 226 yards and scoring three touchdowns, including one on the ground. Heintschel has won six of his first seven career starts and ranks second in the ACC in passing yards since becoming the starter in Week 6.

Running back Ja’Kyrian Turner delivered an outstanding performance with 201 rushing yards on 21 carries, including a decisive 56-yard touchdown. His rushing total is the highest by any true freshman nationally this season and the most by a Pitt freshman against a Power Four opponent.

Pitt’s defense was formidable, with the starting linebackers combining for 30 tackles and a 100-yard interception return touchdown. Rasheem Biles led with 15 tackles, while Braylan Lovelace’s 100-yard pick-six was the longest interception return touchdown for Pitt since 1908. Kavir Bains-Marquez contributed significantly on defense, recording six tackles and an interception, marking his third interception of the season.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for noon at Acrisure Stadium.

