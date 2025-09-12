Pitt, WVU announce extension to its historic Backyard Brawl series

The University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University have extended their historic Backyard Brawl football series, adding four additional games starting in 2033.

The series, which will resume in 2029 after a three-season hiatus, is now set to continue annually until 2036. The games will follow a home-and-home format, with Pitt hosting in 2029, 2031, 2033 and 2035.

“The Backyard Brawl is more than a game: it’s history, passion, and pride passed down through generations,” said Director of Athletics Allen Greene. “Extending this rivalry ensures that student-athletes and fans alike continue to experience one of college football’s greatest traditions, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

The Backyard Brawl is one of college football’s oldest rivalries, with the inaugural game played in 1895. The two teams have met 107 times, making it the most-played series for both schools. Pitt currently leads the series with a record of 63-41-3.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi expressed enthusiasm for the extension, stating, “I couldn’t be more thrilled for what this means for both Pitt and West Virginia. But this goes far beyond four more games and the 75 miles separating us. This paves the way for future Panthers to carry on the history of this rivalry, while current ones get to forge new legacies for years to come.”

Dates for future Backyard Brawls:

Sept. 8, 2029 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 7, 2030 at West Virginia

Sept. 6, 2031 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 11, 2032 at West Virginia

Sept. 10, 2033 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 9, 2034 at West Virginia

Sept. 8, 2035 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 13, 2036 at West Virginia

