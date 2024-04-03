Pitt’s Bub Carrington declares for NBA Draft after freshman season

PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s Bub Carrington is declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of collegiate play.

The freshman guard made the announcement on Wednesday at a press conference alongside head coach Jeff Capel.

He started in 33 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 33.2 minutes per game.

Carrington was ACC Rookie of the Week five times and was named to the conference’s All-Rookie team. He was also the only freshman in the NCAA to average 13.5 points per game.

“I can’t thank Coach Capel, the staff, my teammates, and everyone associated with Pitt Basketball and the University of Pittsburgh for the opportunity to be a part of this team, a great university, and the Pittsburgh community,” Carrington said. “After weighing my basketball options with my family and coaches, I have decided to pursue my childhood dream of playing in the NBA. The growth in my game over the past year and the opportunity to showcase my abilities at Pitt have helped make this a reality. I will miss my teammates and coaches as well as the terrific culture of Pitt Basketball and the support of the University of Pittsburgh community, but am eager [to] continue my growth and development at the next level.”

Carrington is the eighth Pitt player to bypass collegiate eligibility to enter the NBA Draft, and the second since Capel became head coach.

