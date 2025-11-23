Pitt’s high-stakes win over Georgia Tech puts the team back on the AP Top 25 college football poll

Pitt showed up during a high-stakes game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, and the effort once again got AP pollsters’ attention.

Going into the game, Pitt had fallen off the AP Top 25 college football poll — thanks to a bad loss to Notre Dame — and Georgia Tech sat at No. 16.

With ACC championship implications on the line, the Panthers defeated the Yellow Jackets 42-28 on the road. Now, Pitt is ranked again, at No. 24, and Georgia Tech fell eight spots to No. 23.

checking in at No. 24 (again) pic.twitter.com/aZ6xOsfzcz — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) November 23, 2025

Pitt, now 6-1 in the conference, has another crucial matchup again next weekend against Miami, the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 13.

It’s the last home game of the season for Pitt, and it’ll be another one under the national spotlight. The game is set to kick off at noon on ABC.

