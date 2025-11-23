Local

Pitt’s high-stakes win over Georgia Tech puts the team back on the AP Top 25 college football poll

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Pittsburgh v Georgia Tech ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Mason Heintschel #6 of the Pittsburgh Panthers looks to make a pass play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pitt showed up during a high-stakes game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, and the effort once again got AP pollsters’ attention.

Going into the game, Pitt had fallen off the AP Top 25 college football poll — thanks to a bad loss to Notre Dame — and Georgia Tech sat at No. 16.

With ACC championship implications on the line, the Panthers defeated the Yellow Jackets 42-28 on the road. Now, Pitt is ranked again, at No. 24, and Georgia Tech fell eight spots to No. 23.

Pitt, now 6-1 in the conference, has another crucial matchup again next weekend against Miami, the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 13.

It’s the last home game of the season for Pitt, and it’ll be another one under the national spotlight. The game is set to kick off at noon on ABC.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read