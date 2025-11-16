Panthers quickly fall off AP Top 25 poll after loss to Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football is already falling out of the national spotlight after a crushing loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Pitt appeared on the AP Top 25 college football poll for the first time last week. But, after the 37-15 loss, the team fell right back off the list.

The Panthers only received 12 votes.

Even with a dominant win and a lot of shuffling in the poll’s top 10 teams, Notre Dame remains ranked at No. 9.

