Pitt’s new Campus Recreation and Wellness Center one step closer to completion

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday morning, senior officials at the University of Pittsburgh gathered for a “topping off” ceremony to celebrate the placement of the final piece of steel in the frame of what will serve as the university’s new Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

Ground was first broken on the 10-story, 270,000-square-foot facility in Sept. 2022. The site is located on O’Hara Street, near the intersection with De Soto Street. Two buildings — the O’Hara Garage and the LRDC building — were demolished in order to make way for the facility.

Once complete, the facility will serve as a replacement for Pitt’s Trees Hall complex. The project is also the first major budget new campus addition in the university’s 30-year master plan.

