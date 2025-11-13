Pittsburgh animal rescue launches field trip program to give dogs time outside shelter

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has launched “Barks & Rec,” a new volunteer field trip program for shelter dogs, just in time for National Take a Hike Day on Nov. 17.

The program allows volunteers to take adoptable dogs on short adventures around town, providing them with valuable enrichment and reducing stress. These outings help the shelter gain insight into how each animal behaves in a home-like environment.

“Even just a few hours away from the shelter can make an incredible difference,” said HARP Executive Director Dan Cody. “Our dogs return calmer, happier and more ready to meet their future families.”

Research indicates that programs like Barks & Rec can significantly impact dog behavior and adoption outcomes, HARP says. Dogs who experience enrichment and positive human interaction display calmer behaviors and reduced stress. Additionally, dogs who get a short break from the shelter are five times more likely to be adopted.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to apply, although children ages 10 and up may join alongside an adult. HARP provides all necessary supplies for the outings, and participants receive training on safety and handling.

Volunteers are encouraged to share photos and videos of their adventures on social media using #harpsaveslives and tagging @harpsaveslives, helping each dog’s personality shine for potential adopters.

Those interested in participating in the Barks & Rec program can learn more and apply by clicking here.

