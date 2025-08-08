Pittsburgh animal rescue waiving adoption fees to celebrate shelter pets’ unofficial birthdays

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is celebrating its pets’ unofficial birthdays by adding a new incentive for potential adopters.

HARP officials say they’re waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats six months or older from now through Sunday as part of its Big Birthday Adoption Event. The event celebrates DOGust, when birthdays are recognized for shelter pets, many of whom arrive without known birth dates.

“All of the animals in our care deserve a second chance,” said HARP Executive Director Dan Cody. “This event is a great opportunity for our adult cats and dogs, especially those who have been waiting the longest, to find the families they deserve.”

Every adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, a microchip, a health check, flea/tick protection and heartworm testing for dogs six months or older, officials say. County dog license fees still apply for dog adoptions.

Here’s where and when adoptions will take place:

East Side Shelter: 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

North Side Shelter: 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Adoption Hours:

Friday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Meet and greets will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and by 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Fees were waived thanks to support from Speakman Financial Group.

“At Speakman Financial Group, we believe in giving back to the community we call home — and that includes our four-legged neighbors,” said Michael P. Speakman, CFP. “We’re proud to support HARP’s work to connect animals with loving families. Every animal deserves a second chance — and a place to call home.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group