Pittsburgh animal rescue warns of scam that targets owners searching for lost pets

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is warning about a scam that targets pet owners who are searching for their lost pets.

HARP says it’s gotten multiple reports of scammers calling pet owners, pretending to be the shelter and even impersonating its phone number.

The scammers often claim the pet was injured and needed “emergency surgery.” They then pressure the owners into paying large amounts of money, in some cases threatening euthanasia.

HARP reminds pet owners that it will never demand payment over the phone, require payment through online-only or non-standard platforms, threaten harm or euthanasia to animals or pressure pet owners to make immediate decisions.

It’s believed that the scammers are getting pet owners’ information from third-party websites, HARP says.

“Scammers prey on people in distress,” HARP Executive Director Dan Cody said. “We want our community to know the warning signs so they can protect themselves and their pets.”

If your pet is missing, HARP tells you to contact the shelter directly at (412) 345-7300 and not rely on caller ID alone.

Pet owners should also be cautious of suspicious calls and verify before taking action, HARP says.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by this scam, HARP encourages you to report it to local law enforcement and notify the shelter.

