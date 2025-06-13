Pittsburgh apartment building residents nearly stabbed by neighbor, police say

PITTSBURGH — Residents of a local apartment building were nearly stabbed by another resident, police say.

Alphonso Sloan, 74, is facing multiple assault charges in connection with an incident Thursday at his Penn Avenue apartment complex in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

In court records, police allege Sloan attempted to stab several different residents with a large kitchen knife on the building’s third floor.

Sloan can reportedly be seen in surveillance footage pacing around an elevator with the knife. He approaches a resident, who then flees back into his apartment.

Sloan can later be seen arguing with another resident before trying to stab him multiple times, police say. The resident flees, and Sloan returns to the elevator.

When a third resident leaves the elevator, Sloan reportedly tries to stab him once.

Officers found Sloan standing in his doorway. Police say he ignored commands and briefly went back into his apartment before surrendering himself.

An 8-inch chef’s knife was taken from the apartment as evidence.

