Pittsburgh area amusement parks holding job fairs to hire 2026 workforce

PITTSBURGH — Three Pittsburgh-area amusement parks are looking ahead to sunnier days by starting to hire their annual workforce.

Kennywood, Idlewild & Soakzone and Sandcastle Water Park are all looking to hire hundreds of people, and will begin to fill roles at job fairs. Between the three properties, there are 2,500 roles to fill.

Idlewild & Soakzone’s job fair is set for Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ligonier Valley Library.

Kennywood and Sandcastle will hold a dual job fair on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennywood.

At either job fair, attendees will have the opportunity to meet current employees, learn more about available positions, apply and interview on the spot.

There are roles available within all departments, like ride operations, lifeguards, food and beverage, retail, grounds maintenance and more. No experience is required and training is done for each position upon accepting an offer.

New hires can earn up to $15 per hour and receive perks like free admission to all three parks, complimentary tickets for friends and family, discounts, scholarship opportunities and more.

Online applications are available at each park’s website.

Kennywood opens in mid-April, while Sandcastle and Idlewild open on Memorial Day weekend.

