Pittsburgh-area animal shelter offers half off adoption fees for service members, veterans

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and 84 Lumber are once again partnering for “Vets & Pets” throughout May.

The annual initiative offers active-duty service members and veterans 50% off adoption fees for adult animals during National Military Appreciation Month.

The discounted adoptions are available at both of HARP’s Pittsburgh shelter locations.

The “Vets & Pets” program defines adult animals as those six months and older. This collaboration allows 84 Lumber and HARP to recognize military service while helping animals find homes.

HARP Executive Director Dan Cody emphasized the benefits of pets for veterans.

“Research continues to highlight the powerful impact pets can have, particularly for veterans,” Cody said. “From companionship and routine to stress relief and emotional support, the human-animal bond can be truly transformative. ‘Vets & Pets’ is a meaningful way to give back to those who have given so much, while helping animals find the loving homes they deserve. We’re grateful to partner with 84 Lumber to make these connections possible.”

Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Company, stated her company’s dedication to supporting military personnel.

“Supporting our military service members is a part of who we are at 84 Lumber,” Smiley said. “Each year, we actively seek new avenues to give back to those who have served. Teaming up with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is a unique opportunity and we’re enthusiastic about the impact this collaboration can have on our Pittsburgh veterans in need.”

The discounted adoptions are accessible at HARP’s East Side Shelter, located at 6926 Hamilton Avenue, and its North Side Shelter, located at 1101 Western Avenue.

Adoption hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All animals adopted through HARP are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated as age-appropriate. They also receive treatment for parasites and are sent home with flea and tick prevention.

HARP is one of Pennsylvania’s largest animal welfare organizations, serving tens of thousands of animals annually. The organization operates two domestic shelters and a fully licensed Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

HARP celebrated 150 years of operations in 2024, continuing the legacies of the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society and the Animal Rescue League.

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