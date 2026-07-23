Pittsburgh area-based Animal Friends hosting ‘Pet Pour-trait Contest’

PITTSBURGH — Animal Friends, a Pittsburgh-based animal welfare organization, is hosting its Pet Pour-trait Contest, a community fundraising event that highlights pets while supporting shelter animals in need.

The contest aims to celebrate the unique personalities of pets and raise funds for Animal Friends’ mission, providing care, comfort and second chances for animals throughout the community.

Participants can create a personalized contest page to share their pet’s story and encourage friends, family and co-workers to vote. Once approved, entries are displayed in an online Pet Pour-trait Gallery for supporters to vote for their favorites.

Pet owners can enter the contest by submitting a photo of their pet and a $10 donation.

Every vote cast for a pet is a $1 donation to Animal Friends, with a minimum donation of $5 per vote transaction.

Photo entries and voting close on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Prizes will be released between September and October 2026. Pet owners can learn more about contest rules and enter by visiting the Animal Friends website.

“Every pet has a story worth sharing,” Kelly King, special events manager at Animal Friends, said. “The Pet Pour-trait Contest is a fun way for animal lovers to celebrate the pets they cherish while making a meaningful difference for animals who are still waiting to find a home of their own.”

The three pets receiving the most votes will win exclusive prizes from local community partners. These prizes include a custom beer label from Acclamation Brewing, a specialty coffee roast from Compass Point Coffee and a custom frozen custard flavor from Glen’s Custard.

The pet with the highest number of votes will have the first choice of prizes, followed by the second- and third-place finishers.

Beyond competing for top honors, participants can establish personal fundraising goals and encourage supporters to help them climb the leaderboard.

Animal Friends encourages participation from pet owners of all kinds, whether their animal is known for playful antics, neighborhood fame or being a beloved family member.

Animal Friends has operated for more than 80 years. Its 75-acre campus serves as a center for homeless pets each year. The organization says it has impacted more than 200,000 lives annually through services such as humane education, pet behavior classes, pet therapy and a pet food bank.

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