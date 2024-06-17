Pittsburgh-area communities open cooling centers during heat wave

With a prolonged and potentially dangerous heat wave gripping the Pittsburgh area this week, several communities are opening cooling centers.

BETHEL PARK

The Municipality of Bethel Park’s Community Center will be open as a cooling center.

Hours for the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave., are Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any residents experiencing difficulties due to the high temperatures should call the Dispatch Center at 412-833-2000.

CHARLEROI

The Charleroi Fire Department social hall, 328 Fallowfield Ave., will serve as a cooling center.

MUNHALL

Munhall Emergency Management is opening a cooling center in the Munhall Borough community room, 1 Raymond Bodnar Way, from noon to 5 p.m.

PITTSBURGH

Six Healthy Active Living Centers will activate as Cooling Centers:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center, 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216



Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center, 3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212



Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center, 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217



Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center, 7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208



Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center, 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204



South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center, 12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203



The centers will have the following hours of operation:

Monday, June 17; Tuesday, June 18; Thursday, June 20; and Friday, June 21: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Juneteenth, Wednesday, June 19, from noon to 7 p.m.

