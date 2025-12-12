Pittsburgh-area drug, alcohol treatment provider gets $500K grant to relaunch peer advocacy program

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A $500,000 grant will help a Pittsburgh-area drug and alcohol treatment provider relaunch its peer advocacy support program.

State Rep. Abigail Salisbury (D-District 34) says the program at Passages to Recovery will aid recovery and reentry for people with substance use disorder.

“Passages to Recovery has been helping people in our community rebuild their lives for more than 50 years,” Salisbury said. “With this new funding, they will be able to relaunch and staff a unique program that provides people in the justice system access to peer advocates — people who have lived similar experiences and can inspire and empower them. Having the support of a peer who has been on the same path and has overcome the same challenges provides an ally to trust, a touchstone to reality, and a source of critical information.”

The program will provide individualized, trauma-informed services that address barriers to recovery, including in housing, employment and transportation, Salisbury said.

Also, a $200,000 grant will fund improved detox protocols in jail intake and increase therapeutic interventions for people taking medications for opioid use disorder in the Allegheny County Jail, Salisbury said.

The grants are part of a funding package from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Click here for information on additional PCCD funding.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group