Pittsburgh area food, art offered at U.S. Open in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — Pittsburgh is a food town and a lot of the local flavors are on display at the historic 125th U.S. Open in Oakmont.

From Gosia’s Pierogies to Calientie’s Pizza, Oakmont Bakery and Mancini’s Bread, just to name a few.

“Pittsburgh is just good ingredients. There’s not a lot of ingredients, but good food. Pierogies is a great example. Potatoes, cheese and a dough - just so satisfying. Similar hot sausage sandwich, Mancini bread and a Mancini pepperoni roll, pepperoni cheese and rolled up in a rustic Italian dough, baked fresh,” said Mancini’s Bakery Vice President Nick Mancini Hartner.

Mancini’s is a Pittsburgh staple at 99 years old. The family makes about 10,000 loaves of bread a day. As for sharing that Pittsburgh flavor with so many in town for the U.S. Open, they are excited.

Inside the merchandise tent, there’s another touch of Pittsburgh. Amanda Lee’s Glassware is always one of the top sellers when the U.S. Open is in town.

“The new squirrel, they went vintage, and it’s so fabulous. The artist…I mean, I love what they did, so we were very excited to paint their version of this. And then the clubhouse, of course, is a classic." Amanda Lee said.

Lee hand-paints each glass she sells. In 2016, she sold out in three days. This year, they are on display in the center aisle of the main merchandise tent.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group