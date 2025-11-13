Pittsburgh-area man recreates Kennywood on Rollercoaster Tycoon video game

If you grew up in the 2000s, you may remember jumping on your desktop computer and creating your very own theme park on the game Rollercoaster Tycoon.

Well, one man from the Pittsburgh area recently decided to recreate Kennywood Park on the theme-park simulator.

“I’ve wanted to recreate Kennywood in Rollercoaster Tycoon ever since I was a kid. I decided now, at 32, to give it a full effort,” Brandon Dunn told Channel 11.

In the Facebook group “RollerCoaster Tycoon Gamers,” Dunn posted that he finally finished the project after 8 months, calling it a “fun yet challenging journey.”

"The project began in March 2025, and I worked on small sections in my free time, using walkthrough videos, Google Maps and old park maps to get things as close to real life as possible," Dunn said.

The recreation includes a mash-up of new and old attractions.

“Only in this game will you see current attractions such as the Steel Curtain alongside classic favorites like the Gold Rusher and Turnpike,” he said.

Dunn added that he had to make some changes to the game’s limitations, but believes most attractions turned out pretty accurately.

“This recreation was fun and challenging at times, but also very satisfying and rewarding!” Dunn said.

You can watch a walkthrough of Dunn’s full recreation of Kennywood Park here on YouTube.

