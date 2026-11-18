A Pittsburgh-area native accused of being a co-ringleader of a cocaine trafficking organization within two Penn State fraternities was back in court Wednesday.

Charges were announced against Thomas Robinson, 23, and 13 others, including his father Paul and co-ringleader Agostino Abbatiello, over two weeks ago. Agostino and both Robinsons appeared in court on Tuesday.

Abbatiello, a Westbury, New York native, and the other alleged ringleader, had been denied bail since he turned himself in. But during the Tuesday hearing was given $250,000 bail, with numerous conditions.

During Thomas’ hearing, prosecutors asked him about when he started using, buying and eventually selling cocaine.

Paul is accused of helping conceal evidence by providing a safe where drugs and cash were hidden. At his hearing, prosecutors brought one of Thomas’ friends to the stand and showed text messages to highlight evidence regarding the safe, which was reportedly hidden in the woods after Thomas’ arrest.

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