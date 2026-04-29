Pittsburgh-area native to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

A Pittsburgh-area native is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the team he won three Super Bowl Championships with.

Fans selected legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, who graduated from Woodland Hills, to be the 38th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, our sister station Boston 25 reports.

Gronkowski was drafted in the second round of the 2010 draft and spent nine years with the Patriots, earning three Super Bowl rings during his tenure.

He then spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy one more time.

A date for his induction ceremony has not yet been set.

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