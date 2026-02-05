Pittsburgh area native, professional skier Tom Wallisch to be color commentator at Winter Olympics

Locals might hear a familiar voice during the Milan-Cortina Olympics freeskiing events.

Scott Township native Tom Wallisch will be a color commentator for the games and is looking to bring his Pittsburgh roots to the international stage.

“Everybody, just tune in so you can hear me say ‘yinz’ and ‘slippy,’ Giant Eagle’ and ‘Stillers’ and just slide them all in there,” Wallisch said.

Wallisch grew up honing his craft on the slopes at Seven Springs. Now he will represent his entire country as a color commentator for all men’s and women’s free ski events at this year’s Olympic games in Milan.

“I mean, I know I got to wear red, white and blue, but there will be a little black and yellow in there somewhere,” Wallisch said.

Wallisch was born and raised in Scott Township. He graduated from Chartiers Valley High School and began an accomplished career as a professional freeskier, nearly missing the Olympics in 2015 due to an injury. Still, he placed in several competitions around the world, while always remembering where he came from.

“I love showing the local kids here what’s possible,” Wallisch said. “For me, it’s about recognizing where I came from, and the impact this mountain and Pittsburgh have had on me as a person and an athlete. And to give back in any way I can.”

Wallisch makes yearly visits to Seven Springs resort to host events like his Steel City Showdown or Toyota Take Over. He even broke a world record at the resort in 2015 for a 424-foot rail slide on skis.

“You don’t need a big resort to learn jumps and rails,” Wallisch said. “You need a mountain like Seven Springs, willing to invest money and effort to build a terrain park, and you can learn it all.”

Wallisch’s mom and dad were also born and raised in Pittsburgh. He says he’s hoping to bring the Steel City’s work ethic and approachable energy to the screen at the Olympics.

“I might not walk away with a medal or in the opening ceremonies, but being a part of NBC and broadcasting these sports to the world,” Wallisch said. “I feel like I’m an Olympian myself.”

The first qualifying freeskiing event will begin Saturday.

