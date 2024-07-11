Pittsburgh-area shop on New York Times’ ‘readers’ favorite pizza places’ list

A Pittsburgh-area pizza shop is getting national attention after being included on a New York Times list.

“15 of Our Readers’ Favorite Pizza Places Around the World” includes Mineo’s Pizza House.

The publication accepted submissions from readers and picked their favorites.

“This pizza is different from any other I have ever tasted. The cheese is heavy, it must rest before eating and does not travel well. The pepperonis are Pittsburgh style, quarter size, and the crust is al dente. I’ve never eaten crust like this anywhere,” wrote Stephen Quigley of Pittsburgh.

Mineo’s has locations in Allison Park, Mt. Lebanon and Squirrel Hill.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group