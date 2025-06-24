Pittsburgh-area vet warns of dangers to pets during heat wave

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-area vets are warning of heat dangers for pets as temperatures soar.

Dr. Hailey Bennett with the Humane Animal Rescue said signs of heat stroke in animals include excessive panting, pacing and a deeper redness in the gums.

“It’s just too hot for anything to be out in this kind of weather, especially when they don’t have shade, appropriate cooling sources like a fan or water,” said Bennett.

Dog owner Hillary Demmon says she’s getting creative to get her dog to drink more water on these especially hot days.

“With him, if he’s not drinking enough water, we found this no-sodium chicken broth, so we put that into his water,” said Demmon.

Dr. Bennett also said to check the pavement, as it may be too hot for your dog.

“They can definitely burn their feet really easily so if you touch the pavement and it’s hot to the touch and burning your hand it’s too hot for them,” said Bennett.

Bennett suggests shortening dog walks if possible and taking advantage of the cooler hours of the day.

