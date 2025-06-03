Pittsburgh artist speaks out after second mural vandalized across the country

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh artist Kyle Holbrook, most recently known for his artwork on the Tree of Life Synagogue, is now experiencing vandalism on his artwork in other parts of the country.

“When I went to prime the mural, it had the n-word and had a swastika,” said Holbrook, who is the Executive Artist for the MLK Mural Project.

Holbrook has over 300 pieces of art in Pittsburgh. After the recent attacks on his murals in Oakland, California, and Miami, Florida, he wants people to know the mission of this work.

“I choose to do art that speaks to certain issues and draws attention and memorializes, such as the Negro League’s mural. It’s memorializing a lost, at the time, part of American History,” said Holbrook

The vandalism showed antisemitic symbols and racial slurs over his works about autism and black athletes.

Holbrook said, “For this to happen to me with two different murals within two weeks…this is something that’s going on in society.”

He hopes his artwork will remain safe as he continues his mission for peace.

“I don’t want people to be scared. It’s important to show strength,” said Holbrook.

He was able to go to Oakland to fix his work and plans to go to Miami to do the same.

