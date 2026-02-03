Pittsburgh awarded $1.3M in state grants for 3 infrastructure and mobility projects

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Corey O’Connor announced Pittsburgh has been awarded more than $1.3 million in state grants for three infrastructure and mobility projects. The funding will support trail restoration, intersection planning and pedestrian safety improvements across the city.

The grants, awarded to the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, come from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The projects target specific areas in the city, including the Emerald View Trail, the Bloomfield neighborhood and Lincoln Avenue.

One grant provides $250,800 to rehabilitate a portion of the Emerald View Trail in Mount Washington through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program. A section of the trail was previously closed following a landslide. The grant requires matching funds from the city, which will bring the total investment in the trail restoration and surrounding mitigation to more than $500,000.

The city also received $349,098 for the planning and engineering of a major intersection in Bloomfield. The project focuses on the junction of Liberty Avenue, Main Street and the Bloomfield Bridge. Funded by the DCED Multimodal Transportation Fund, the grant allows the city to study and reenvision the traffic area.

The largest of the three awards provides $750,200 for the Lincoln Avenue Multimodal Safety and Accessibility Improvement Project. This funding will support pedestrian safety upgrades along Lincoln Avenue between Atwell Street and Verona Boulevard on the east side of the city.

Mayor Corey O’Connor emphasized that the grants from the DCNR and DCED serve as investments in the safety of local neighborhoods.

“This funding will help provide restoration to a popular trail used by families, exploring solutions to make a notoriously complex intersection easier to navigate and improve pedestrian safety along Lincoln Avenue,” O’Connor said.

The grants will be presented to the Pittsburgh City Council for approval on Wednesday.

