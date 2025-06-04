Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik resigns after reaching retirement age, new bishop appointed

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik has resigned, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced.

According to a release, Pope Leo XIV accepted his resignation at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Zubik reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in September.

“I am both grateful and thrilled with this appointment. Bishop Eckman knows the diocese. And we know him as an exceptional pastor, and outstanding administrator – truly an exemplary priest," Zubik wrote in a letter to diocesan clergy and staff Wednesday morning.

At the same time, Auxiliary Bishop Mark A. Eckman was appointed as the 13th bishop

Eckman has served the diocese as an Auxiliary Bishop since 2022. He will be installed on Monday, July 14, during a special Mass at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland.

“With a grateful and humble heart, I accept this appointment and ask for the prayers of all the faithful,” Eckman said in a release. “Together, we will continue the mission of Jesus Christ with hope.”

