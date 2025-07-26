Pittsburgh Blues & Roots Festival back for 8th year, with new name honoring performer

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival was back in full force at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center Pavilion for it’s 8th year this weekend and this year it rocked a new name.

The annual event was renamed to “The Kip London Memorial Pittsburgh Blues & Roots Festival.”

This was the first time the festival was named in honor of a performer.

This weekend there were performances by The Nighthawks, Bill Wharton “The Sauce Boss,” Solomon Hicks, Alexis P. Sutler and more.

The event also featured an art market and vendor fair that featured items from people on the autism spectrum.

