Pittsburgh Brewing Co. embraces sleek cans with new I.C. Light Berry

The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. has a new drink on store shelves, and a brand new can to go with it.

After testing a limited run of I.C. Light Berry last year, the region’s largest brewer is aiming to make it a permanent addition to its portfolio. The drinks started hitting store shelves on Monday, and PBC President Todd Zwicker said it has produced and distributed an initial run of approximately 18,000 packs.

“In general most of the products coming out now are all flavored, there’s not too many beer-specific products coming out,” Zwicker said. “There’s nothing wrong with beer, but the palette that’s being developed now by (younger) consumers is more flavor oriented.”

I.C. Light Berry comes in a thinner, taller 12 ounce can similar to White Claw and Michelob Ultra. PBC’s longstanding I.C. Light Mango is now also being packaged in the thinner cans, which will begin appearing on shelves as distributors cycle through to newer inventory in the near future.

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