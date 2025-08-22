Pittsburgh Brewing Company now responsible for preserving Duquesne Brewery clock

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Brewing Company is taking over the iconic Duquesne Brewery clock on the South Side.

On Thursday, they unveiled the Iron City Beer branding on the historic clock face.

The Duquesne Brewing clock is the largest clock face in the United States. Now, Pittsburgh Brewing Company takes the responsibility of preserving it.

“It’s a great opportunity with the brand, it fits perfectly on there- the Iron City beer- very iconic,” Pittsburgh Brewing Company President Todd Zwicker said. “And we are very, very fortunate to have that opportunity.”

The clock, which is larger than London’s iconic Big Ben, was built in the 1930s and relocated to the South Side from Mount Washington in 1961.

