Pittsburgh business reopens after strong winds blew its roof off during unprecedented storm

PITTSBURGH — High above the Southside, the aftermath of the storm on April 29th is evident.

“This gust of wind came by, and I see all this lumber in the middle of Carson Street and I didn’t think it was ours,” said Perry Sigesmund who owns PerLora.

But he was wrong. That wind blew the roof off his and his wife’s furniture store, PerLora, and everything changed in just a matter of minutes.

“He’s saying buildings are flying and I’m thinking, ‘god, you are so dramatic. This isn’t Kansas, we aren’t in the Wizard of Oz,’ and we both walked down and said, ‘Oh my god,’” said Lora Sigesmund.

The third floor of their showroom is now open to the sky. For the next three weeks, these two owners got to work making sure they could get their business back open 31 years after it first opened.

“A roofer walked in the door a few minutes later. He must have been passing by and said ‘Do you need some help?’ I said we need tarps and he ran from Lowe’s to every place in town that was open,” Sigesmund said.

Finally, the roof is repaired and the doors are officially open again.

“There were customers in the store this morning and it was like normal, we are back to normal, whatever that is now,” Sigesmund said.

