Pittsburgh CEOs take the stage at Nvidia’s CES event ahead of Jensen Huang’s keynote

PITTSBURGH — A day before the annual Consumer Electronics Show is set to kick off in Las Vegas, Nvidia Corp. hosted an event of its own, a high-profile keynote speech from CEO Jensen Huang. But before Huang took the stage, two Pittsburgh area tech CEOs had moments in the spotlight.

On the digital side of artificial intelligence, Abridge CEO and founder Shiv Rao discussed how the company, which develops AI tools for doctors including transcription services, has designed its products to work within preexisting clinician workflows as opposed to redefining how care is provided.

“The general playbook that we’ve gained a lot of conviction on is that we have to do everything we can to fit into workflows, it’s not the other way around,” Rao said. “It’s not the other way around. It’s not the workflows fitting into these new sort of AI systems, we have to design systems that fit into a pretty complex workflow when it comes to enterprise health care.”

