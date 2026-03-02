Pittsburgh man charged in deadly Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with homicide in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Wilkinsburg in January.

The Allegheny County Police Department filed charges against Jason Moran, 41, on Monday.

Investigators identified Moran as a suspect in the murder of Jack Johnson, 31.

Johnson was found in the street at the 700 block of South Avenue on Jan. 13 at 8:42 p.m.

Police said he was shot in the head.

Moran was taken into custody on Monday and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

