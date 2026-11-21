West Virginia University Police issued a campus warning to alert the university community to a pattern of alleged sexual crimes involving a single suspect who is a student and has been arrested.

The warning followed four alleged incidents, both on and off campus. No further information about the incidents was made available.

The student is prohibited from campus while university police and the WVU Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities investigate.

Anyone with information about alleged sexual crimes can contact the department by phone at 304-293-3136, through the LiveSafe app, or by visiting headquarters at 886 Chestnut Ridge Road. Information can be shared anonymously.

Investigators also shared the following safety reminders with the WVU community:

Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or WVUPD.

Know your limits and communicate them clearly and firmly to your partner. Decide what you are willing to do sexually. Never assume that others know how you feel.

Get verbal consent from your partner, and don’t assume you know what the other person wants. Listen to your partner. If you are getting unclear messages, stop.

Consent cannot legally be given if a person is asleep or otherwise incapacitated

Recognize people who are disrespectful to you. This includes someone who tries to make you feel guilty for saying “no,” doesn’t respect your limits, tries to get you drunk, or tries to give you drugs.

Don’t feel obligated to do anything you don’t want to do. “I don’t want to” is always a good enough reason.

Trust your feelings. If you feel unsafe, remove yourself from the situation or seek assistance.

Be aware of your surroundings and avoid secluded places, especially with someone you don’t know well.

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