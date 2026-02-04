Pittsburgh City Council confirms new police chief, public safety director

PITTSBURGH — Two new members of Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor’s administration became official on Wednesday.

Council voted unanimously to confirm Jason Lando as police chief and Sheldon Williams as public safety director.

Council questioned the two nominees under oath last week.

During that meeting, Lando, a former Pittsburgh police commander, addressed allegations of harassment from his time as police chief in Frederick, Md.

Williams began his career with the city as a paramedic before spending over 13 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

