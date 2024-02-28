Local

Pittsburgh City Council reviewing bill to implement mailed parking tickets

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh parking Pittsburgh parking

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — On the streets of South Side, you’ll see resident permit parking signs, but a number of people are filling up those spaces without paying.

The number of people writing tickets for the parking authority has dwindled. There’s also a need for a police escort for parking attendants due to violence, which gives people less of a reason to move their cars.

On Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., the change the city is looking to make to get more tickets on those cars.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Wendy’s clarifies dynamic pricing statement
  • Double Tree Hotel next to Monroeville Convention Center closing its doors
  • Personal care home where dementia patient died opted not to open secured unit last year
  • VIDEO: Application seeks development of property near Acrisure Stadium, science center
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read