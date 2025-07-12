Pittsburgh city officials launch search for city’s official Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH — The holiday season is still months away, but Pittsburgh city officials are already searching for a token item for their Christmas display.

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works Forestry Division is starting to search for the Christmas tree that will be placed in front of the City-County Building in November.

Officials are looking for an evergreen tree that is at least 40 feet tall to serve as Pittsburgh’s official Christmas tree through the New Year.

Individuals interested in donating a tree from their property are encouraged to contact the Department of Public Works Forestry Division directly at 412-665-3625.

The selected tree will be escorted to its new location in advance of Light Up Night, which takes place on Nov. 22.

Placing a tree at the City-County Building started in 1914, making it one of Downtown’s oldest traditions.

