Pittsburgh City Paper announces closure after 34 years in business

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Paper has announced its closure after 34 years in business.

The alternative newspaper made the announcement over social media on Wednesday.

“It’s been a ride. 34 years. We wish you a happy New Year, we’re just sad we won’t see you on the other side,” the paper’s post on Instagram reads.

Pittsburgh City Paper is owned by Cars Holding Inc., a subsidiary of Toledo, Ohio-based Block Communications Inc., which owns the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Cars Holding Inc. purchased the paper in 2023 from Eagle Media, owner of the Butler Eagle.

Our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times report that BCI decided to close Pittsburgh City Paper due to financial hardships.

