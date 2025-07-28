Pittsburgh commute ranks 32nd among major US metros, new study reveals

PITTSBURGH — While the trip in and out of the Fort Pitt and Squirrel Hill tunnels may vex drivers, a new survey found that the Pittsburgh region doesn’t have near the worst commute compared to others around the country.

Pittsburgh ranked No. 32 out of the 50 biggest metro regions in the United States according to worst commutes, according to a study released Thursday by the ConsumerAffairs Journal of Consumer Research.

The Steel City’s average commute time was 26.7 minutes, and the average amount of time spent in weekday congestion on the roads was 2 hours and 32 minutes, ConsumerAffairs concluded in its analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Federal Highway Administration.

That moved Pittsburgh up four spots from No. 28 in ConsumerAffairs’ previous ranking. But that’s much better than another separate study, published in 2024, that said Pittsburgh had the 15th-worst traffic in the nation.

