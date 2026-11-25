PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council members discussed the possibility of increasing parking rates as city leaders look for additional revenue to address the city’s budget deficit.

The idea came up during a budget hearing with the Pittsburgh Parking Authority, where council members asked whether the authority would consider increasing parking rates.

“I think many of us on council would be in favor of seeing increased rates, so that we can help to further increase revenue that might be coming into the city. At the same time, recognizing that people are hurting in a lot of different areas, seeing increases to gas prices, grocery bills. So I think targeting it appropriately is really important,” said Councilperson Erika Strassburger, who represents District 8.

No specific rate increase was discussed.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority splits parking meter revenue with the city, while the city receives revenue from parking fines.

City leaders also discussed the possibility of “dynamic pricing,” which could change parking rates depending on the time or other factors.

Parking Authority Executive Director David Onorato raised concerns about how customers could react to changing prices.

“A customer likes consistency. If they’re pulling up to a space to park and we’re gonna charge a higher price than they anticipate, they get upset over that,” Onorato said.

People in Pittsburgh’s Strip District expressed mixed reactions to the possibility of higher parking costs.

“It’s ridiculous. They’re chasing people out of the city,” David Kubit said. “Things are high enough. It’s a bad economy, and yet this is a way to bring people in? I don’t think so.”

Others like James O’Shea said they understand the city is in a tough spot.

“I mean, I think you need to raise revenue somewhere,” he said. “People don’t want any taxes raised and that’s natural, but you have to support the city financially.”

Council members have until Dec. 17 to question department leaders about their budgets and propose other budget solutions.

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