PITTSBURGH — The line of speakers was long. Each time, a name was called. Three minutes were put on the clock. One after the next, the men and women at the podium begged and pleaded with Pittsburgh City Council members to change course.

“Why would y’all be playing with our stuff?” one woman, who did not identify herself, asked. “Go play over in somebody else’s community and get their funding.”

The crowd was motivated by Mayor Corey O’Connor’s decision to slash funding to the city’s Stop the Violence and Housing Opportunity trust funds. Each fund received $10 million from the city annually.

O’Connor wasn’t necessarily defunding the efforts in next year’s budget. Many of the funded positions would be moved in-house and the funds have some money to carry through into the next year. O’Connor called the creation of the funds an accounting gimmick to hide the city’s deficits.

It’s the deficits that have been causing angst throughout city hall over the past couple of months. They’re now projected to be north of $30 million, which is more than the city’s Public Works department. O’Connor, a former city controller, inherited the mess from his predecessor, Ed Gainey, who has been accused of not being truthful or transparent in his budgeting.

Even the funds’ supporters hesitated when asked about the pressure put on the city Tuesday.

“I also don’t know where money will come to fill that,” Council President Dan Lavelle (District 6) said.

The cuts to the funds weren’t the only proposal by O’Connor, who has also suggested lowering the amount sent to the pension fund, which is in a healthy financial position.

The remaining $28 million deficit would be filled from the city’s emergency coffers, which are on track to run dry in five years if there is no course correction. O’Connor has tasked his administration with finding new investments for the city and partnering with nonprofit and private groups to fill other needs, like replacing the city’s ambulances.

Council members have until December 17 to question department leaders about their budgets and offer alternate solutions to O’Connor’s plan before they take a vote on the budget.

Lavelle denied there was any fat in the city’s spending, saying it was a matter of priorities. He offered one item for potential cuts that, true to form, would be considered by many to be a high priority.

“We’ve increased our paving budget this year. Is that an area where you could potentially pull some of the increase and potentially put it to the grants that go out to the community self-defense fund? He asked. “That would be my first off-the-cuff idea.”

He also echoed O’Connor in hoping that state lawmakers would give Pittsburgh more authority to set taxes. Philadelphia was allowed to implement a “commuter tax” on non-residents who work in the city. Lavelle said he hoped Pittsburgh could be given the same ability. Pittsburgh’s $52 fee for workers, which is the closest thing the city has to Philadelphia’s tax, was last adjusted in 2005.

“If we had a commuter tax… we could probably easily solve our budget crisis,” Lavelle said. “Although I’m not sure [about] their willingness to do that.”

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