Pittsburgh councilwoman proposes bill that would protect medical marijuana cardholders

Councilwoman Barb Warwick is introducing a bill that would add medical marijuana cardholders to the list of protected classes in the City of Pittsburgh.

The legislation would exclude medical marijuana cardholders in Pittsburgh from drug testing requirements for employment and classify drug testing as discrimination.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy has more -- through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group