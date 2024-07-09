Local

Pittsburgh councilwoman proposes bill that would protect medical marijuana cardholders

By WPXI.com News Staff

Councilwoman Barb Warwick is introducing a bill that would add medical marijuana cardholders to the list of protected classes in the City of Pittsburgh.

The legislation would exclude medical marijuana cardholders in Pittsburgh from drug testing requirements for employment and classify drug testing as discrimination.

