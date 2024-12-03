Pittsburgh Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith to retire after more than 15 years

PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith will retire after more than 15 years of service.

She will retire when her current term ends in January 2026.

Kail-Smith has served residents of District 2 since 2009. During her tenure, she has served two terms as Pittsburgh City Council President, as well as chair of the Public Works, Citiparks and Public Safety committees.

