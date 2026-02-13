Pittsburgh crews to launch citywide ‘pothole blitz’ after big thaw

PITTSBURGH — As the region thaws out from a cold stretch, City of Pittsburgh crews are readying for a “pothole blitz.”

Crews will be out Saturday patching potholes citywide, officials announced Friday.

Starting at 6 a.m., 30 trucks equipped with ready-to-use asphalt called “cold patch” will hit the streets and fill potholes as they see them.

This week, Department of Public Works crews worked to fill potholes reported to 311, officials say.

