Pittsburgh crews moving tons of snow to Department of Public Works lots as dig out continues

PITTSBURGH — Some neighbors are still digging out from Sunday’s massive snowfall. It’s been 24 hours of dump trucks hauling snow to a Department of Public Works lot in Highland Park near the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The mayor said crews took out 100 tons of snow from one neighborhood alone.

John Brooks has his own delivery company and didn’t let today’s still-snowy city streets stop him from completing his job in Regent Square.

Right now, I love it. It’s fun. I have a Rav 4, which is all-wheel-drive, as long as I take my time, I’m good,“ Brooks said.

But that’s not the case for all drivers. Ronald Wright can’t wait until all the streets are cleared and plowed.

“Bad bad bad! I had to walk home, I fell a couple times in the snow. Got stuck at work in Giant Eagle. I had my brother come help dig me out. Now I’m trying to make it two blocks down the street and it took me 20-30 minutes,” Wright said.

Private contractors have been hauling hundreds of tons of snow to DPW lots to try to clear roads, parking spots, and lots.

The city was able to bring the contractors in to help after Mayor Corey O’Connor declared a state of emergency after the snowstorm.

Most primary roads are plowed and cleared, and the focus for the last day and a half has been on secondary streets.

In order to make it easier for the plows and contractors, the mayor is asking residents to avoid parking near corners or in business districts since that’s where front loaders will be picking up the snow to load into trucks.

