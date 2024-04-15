Local

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2024-25 lineup for ‘Broadway in Pittsburgh’

By WPXI.com News Staff

File photo. (KLH49/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced its lineup for the 2024-25 Broadway in Pittsburgh season.

All of the Broadway shows are played at the Benedum Center.

“Hamilton” kicks off the season this fall and will run from Sept. 11-29.

Michael Jackson fans can catch “MJ The Musical” from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1.

The Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” will be the first show of the new year, running from Jan. 7-12, 2025.

“Come From Away” is the new season’s special and will be in Pittsburgh from May 2-4, 2025.

Season tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Click here for a full look at the incoming shows.

