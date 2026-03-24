Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces shows for upcoming season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced the shows that will be performed in the city during its upcoming season.
On Monday, at around 8 p.m., the Cultural Trust shared that the following shows will be performed:
- The Lion King: Sep 9 - 27, 2026
- Hadestown: Oct 27 - Nov 1, 2026
- The Notebook: Nov 10 - 15, 2026
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas: November 24 - 29, 2026
- Maybe Happy Ending: December 29 - Jan 3, 2027
- Sound of Music: Jan 19 - 24, 2027
- Beetlejuice: Feb 5 - 7, 2027
- Death Becomes Her: Feb 23 - 28, 2027
- Phantom of the Opera: Mar 17 - 28, 2027
- The Outsiders: Apr 27 - May 2, 2027
The Who’s Tommy the Musical: May 18 - 23, 2027
The Trust Cabaret will include:
- Jennifer Simard: Sept 28, 2026
- Christian Borle: Nov 16, 2026
- Caissie Levy: Feb 8, 2027
- Lorna Courtney: Mar 22, 2027
- Jeremy Jordan: May 10, 2027
PCT said over 35 FLEX shows will be announced throughout the year.
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