Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces shows for upcoming season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced the shows that will be performed in the city during its upcoming season.

On Monday, at around 8 p.m., the Cultural Trust shared that the following shows will be performed:

The Lion King: Sep 9 - 27, 2026

Hadestown: Oct 27 - Nov 1, 2026

The Notebook: Nov 10 - 15, 2026

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: November 24 - 29, 2026

Maybe Happy Ending: December 29 - Jan 3, 2027

Sound of Music: Jan 19 - 24, 2027

Beetlejuice: Feb 5 - 7, 2027

Death Becomes Her: Feb 23 - 28, 2027

Phantom of the Opera: Mar 17 - 28, 2027

The Outsiders: Apr 27 - May 2, 2027

The Who’s Tommy the Musical: May 18 - 23, 2027

The Trust Cabaret will include:

Jennifer Simard: Sept 28, 2026

Christian Borle: Nov 16, 2026

Caissie Levy: Feb 8, 2027

Lorna Courtney: Mar 22, 2027

Jeremy Jordan: May 10, 2027

PCT said over 35 FLEX shows will be announced throughout the year.

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