Pittsburgh Department of Public Works crews patch over 500 potholes during weekend blitz

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works crews spent the weekend patching hundreds of potholes.

The effort was part of a citywide “pothole blitz” plan, where crews targeted spots that had been reported to them via 311.

On Monday, the city released their end results.

A total of 551 potholes were patched by 120 employees who working from 30 trucks.

It took 92 tons of cold patch to fill the potholes.

