Pittsburgh diocese launches new way to allow individuals to redirect tax dollars to scholarships

PITTSBURGH — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has launched a new initiative allowing individuals and businesses to redirect their Pennsylvania state tax dollars to Catholic school scholarships.

Through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) programs, participants can receive a 90% state tax credit by contributing to the diocese’s approved scholarship fund, which provides tuition assistance to families across the diocese.

“When you participate, you’re transforming lives,” said Bishop Mark Eckman, Bishop of Pittsburgh. “Every dollar given through this program helps open doors to a Catholic education that forms hearts, minds, and futures.”

“This is a win-win opportunity for everyone,” said Robert Costantino, CFO. “You meet your state tax obligation and help a student access the lifelong gift of a Catholic education.”

The program expansion now allows individuals with Pennsylvania tax liability to participate, in addition to businesses that have long benefited from this opportunity.

The Diocese has launched a new online resource at diopitt.org/eitc to provide step-by-step guidance, eligibility information and a direct link to pledge participation.

Participants typically make a two-year commitment to receive the full tax benefit, and the funds are distributed as tuition assistance to students attending Catholic elementary and secondary schools across the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group