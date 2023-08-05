Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership hosts Beyoncé-inspired Night Market after canceled concert

PITTSBURGH — The Night Market in Downtown Pittsburgh was all about Beyoncé on Friday night, after her Pittsburgh stop on the Renaissance World Tour was canceled.

The show was originally supposed to be Thursday, Aug. 3, but last month, Acrisure Stadium posted that due to “production logistics and scheduling,” the concert would not be taking place and refunds would be issued.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership made lemons into “Lemonade” and had some of her biggest hits playing while people browsed goods from local vendors.

There was even a life-size cut-out of Beyoncé for photo opportunities.

Night Markets happen in Market Square most Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. For more details on the markets, click here.

