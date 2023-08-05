Local

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership hosts Beyoncé-inspired Night Market after canceled concert

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Tribute: Singing superstar Beyoncé paid tribute on her website to a dancer who was killed in New York City while dancing to her music. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Night Market in Downtown Pittsburgh was all about Beyoncé on Friday night, after her Pittsburgh stop on the Renaissance World Tour was canceled.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled

The show was originally supposed to be Thursday, Aug. 3, but last month, Acrisure Stadium posted that due to “production logistics and scheduling,” the concert would not be taking place and refunds would be issued.

Photos: Beyonce through the years

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership made lemons into “Lemonade” and had some of her biggest hits playing while people browsed goods from local vendors.

There was even a life-size cut-out of Beyoncé for photo opportunities.

Night Markets happen in Market Square most Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. For more details on the markets, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County warns residents after data breach
  • Check your numbers: $10K Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania
  • Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
  • VIDEO: Western Pennsylvania communities come together for National Night Out
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read