Allegheny County warns residents after data breach

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County has issued a notice after a reported data breach.

According to the county’s website, a global cyber incident targeted the popular file transfer tool “MOVEit.”

The breach gave hackers access to sensitive information owned by the county, such as social security and driver’s license numbers.

To find out if your information was exposed in the hack, call 888-990-1333.

Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

