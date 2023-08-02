Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 12-year-old girl.
Authorities say Aniyah Davis-Stackhouse was last seen on July 24. She was last known to be wearing a purple Rugrats T-shirt.
Police think she may be in the Mount Oliver area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities by calling 412-323-7141 or 911.
